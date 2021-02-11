-1.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 11, 2021

Telford private hire driver fined

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A private hire driver from Telford has been fined by magistrates for taking a passenger who had not booked in advance and driving while uninsured.

Shropshire Magistrates sitting in Telford on Monday 8 February heard that when police stopped Abdul Wadud he asked his passengers to lie if they were asked whether they had booked the journey.

It followed a joint operation involving Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police in November 2019 targeting private hire drivers who “ply for hire” by illegally accepting a  passenger who has not booked in advance. 

- Advertisement -

In court, Mr Wadud, from Telford and who is licensed by Shropshire Council, admitted plying for hire and admitted asking his passengers to lie.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £350 in costs and a victim surcharge of £32. He was also given six penalty points. The court reduced the amount of cost it ordered Mr Wadud to pay after hearing he had significant debts following the earlier failure of a takeaway business and has a reduced income because of the pandemic. 

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “We understand the pressures drivers can be under, especially during the pandemic but we need to balance that by making sure passengers are safe. It is illegal for a private hire driver to take a fare that hasn’t booked in advance and it means the journey isn’t insured. Our licensing team is always available to offer help and support.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP