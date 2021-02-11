Telford private hire driver fined

A private hire driver from Telford has been fined by magistrates for taking a passenger who had not booked in advance and driving while uninsured.

Shropshire Magistrates sitting in Telford on Monday 8 February heard that when police stopped Abdul Wadud he asked his passengers to lie if they were asked whether they had booked the journey.

It followed a joint operation involving Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police in November 2019 targeting private hire drivers who “ply for hire” by illegally accepting a passenger who has not booked in advance.

- Advertisement -

In court, Mr Wadud, from Telford and who is licensed by Shropshire Council, admitted plying for hire and admitted asking his passengers to lie.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £350 in costs and a victim surcharge of £32. He was also given six penalty points. The court reduced the amount of cost it ordered Mr Wadud to pay after hearing he had significant debts following the earlier failure of a takeaway business and has a reduced income because of the pandemic.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “We understand the pressures drivers can be under, especially during the pandemic but we need to balance that by making sure passengers are safe. It is illegal for a private hire driver to take a fare that hasn’t booked in advance and it means the journey isn’t insured. Our licensing team is always available to offer help and support.”