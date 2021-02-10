-0 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Council calls for permanent flood defence system in Ironbridge

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has written to the government asking for support in delivering a permanent flood defence system for Ironbridge.

The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones
The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones

In its letter to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the local authority also asks for support for the town’s residents and businesses affected by flooding and an improvement in the accuracy of flood reporting.

Written in the aftermath of Storm Christoph and signed by Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies and cabinet members Councillors David Wright and Carolyn Healy, the letter reads:

“During the summer of 2020, we understand a significant number of panels [pictured] were replaced as a result of buckling and the system continues to be put under pressure going forward. The Council also understands that the same barriers failed in Bewdley during the recent floods … All this leads to a growing lack of confidence in this form of barrier going forward in Ironbridge.”

“As delivered in other areas of the Country, our communities in The Gorge need a £40m (estimated) investment into a demountable and long-term flood defence solution for the area …”

The letter adds:

“Telford & Wrekin Council has a good working relationship with the Environment Agency. However, it should be noted that there was a significant level of confusion and anxiety … as a result of the inaccurate flood data published. The same issues occurred in February 2020.”

Appealing to Secretary of State, the letter reads: “In continuing to support those affected through recovery, we hope that Ministers will be shortly announcing financial support for residents and businesses affected by this flooding that largely mirrors the support of 2020.”

Read the letter in full.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
