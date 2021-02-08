Driver arrested following early morning collision on A41 at Bletchley

A driver who was taken to a major trauma centre along with her passenger following a collision on the A41 at Bletchley has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A41. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at around 4.10am this morning.

Police say the driver, a 38-year-old woman from Stafford, was initially taken to hospital for treatment but has since been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

- Advertisement -

A passenger in the car, a woman in her thirties, also suffered serious injuries and remains in Royal Stoke Hospital in a stable condition.

The blue Ford Focus they were travelling in was heading towards Market Drayton when it left the road and ended up down an embankment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car that had rolled over but had ended up on its wheels.

“The front seat passenger was trapped so they immediately requested the fire service be responded.

“The woman was trapped for a little over half an hour while ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate her.

“The woman had suffered multiple injuries. After treatment at the scene, she was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke Uiversty Hospital where medics were awaiting her arrival.

“The driver, also a woman, had suffered less serious injuries but due to the level of damage to the car, was also taken to the same major trauma centre as a precaution.”

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington with crews using Holmatro cutting equipment to release the two women from the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The Incident Commander working with Paramedics formulated a plan of extrication, this involved removing both sides of the car to allow for better access to both casualties. Whist the crews were working to gain the access required, both casualties continued to receive trauma care and reassurance from Paramedics.

“Once full access into the vehicle had been gained, the casualties were placed on long boards, before carefully being slid out of the vehicle in a controlled manner, by firefighters from all three crews working closely with paramedics.”

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00045i of 8 January, alternatively, information can be reported online.