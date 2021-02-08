1.6 C
Monday, February 8, 2021

Two arrested for distraction burglary in Whittington

By Chris Pritchard

Two men have been arrested in connection with a distraction burglary in Whittington.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Sunday night when a man in his eighties had his keys stolen from him his home near Whittington Road.

Police say the two men knocked the victim’s door and asked for a cigarette. Once they had left he noticed his keys were missing.

An 18-year-old man from Wrexham and a 32-year-old man from Shrewsbury were arrested around an hour later on suspicion of distraction burglary.

Both men remain in custody in Shrewsbury.

