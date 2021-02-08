RAF Cosford Air Show postponed for second year

RAF Cosford Air Show which was due to take place on Sunday 13th June has been postponed for a second year due to coronavirus.

The Red Arrows perform at RAF Cosford Air Show. Photo: Steven Oliver

The RAF Cosford Air Show team say they made the difficult decision due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, and the resulting short-term uncertainty for mass events.

Whilst the air show is postponed, the team behind the event are reviewing options to create a smaller, socially-distanced event across the weekend of the 11th and 12th September 2021 with further details to be announced once the position for mass events is clearer.

Air Show Director, Mr Clive Elliott, said, “The health and well-being of our visitors and serving personnel is always our top priority. The team is working hard to develop an event which will include many of the familiar Air Show highlights whilst keeping our visitors safe.”

Customers who have held onto their 2020 tickets can request a refund or they will remain valid for the next Air Show event.