Charity offers £10,000 reward to find those behind the drive-by murder of Tamba Momodu in Telford

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information on those responsible for the fatal shooting of a young man at a Telford Business Park last October.

Tamba Momodu

Tamba Momodu was shot multiple times and fatally wounded at around midday on Tuesday 13 October 2020, in the car park of Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay. Despite the efforts of medics, the 20-year-old died at the scene.

It’s believed that the individuals arrived in a grey Skoda KAROQ with the false number plate YB69 VBO. They opened fire on Mr Momodu in public, next to several occupied business premises, which included a children’s nursery. They then left the area, travelling away from Telford in different vehicles.

It is thought these wanted individuals have ties with Northolt in west London, Southampton and Glasgow.

The Skoda car was later found, burned out in the Forest Glen car park, at the foot of the Wrekin at around 10pm.



In addition to the Skoda, information on anybody connected with the following vehicles is also required: A white Toyota IQ, AO59 UOX; a grey T-Cross, GK20 FXR; a black Audi A5, SE14 VBO; a white BMW 320D YT63 HGG and a grey Jaguar OV19 WMF.



Although no one has been charged with this murder to date, a number of arrests have been made.

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said:

“This is a young life that has tragically been taken away and our condolences go to Tamba’s family and friends. Our charity believes in safe communities and we hope our reward and appeal will help to remove these dangerous individuals from our streets and help to get justice.



“We are asking for anyone with any information to be brave and to tell our charity what you know, 100% anonymously. What you tell us can make all the difference in keeping others safe from harm and it will be the right thing to do.

“It is important to also remind people that assisting somebody wanted for a crime can lead to prosecution. You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone number 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Crimestoppers has been taking crime information since our charity was formed over 33 years ago. Every day over a thousand people contact us online and over the phone. We have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us. Nobody will know you contacted us, only you and you could be eligible for a reward.”

Reward

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online or by calling its freephone telephone number – that leads to the arrest & conviction of those linked to the murder of Tamba Momodu.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers’ using the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify.