Telford ITU staff receive donations in memory of patient who died after contracting COVID-19

Donations have been sent to staff on the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford in memory of a patient who sadly died after contracting COVID-19.

Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council made donations to the unit to give staff some treats

The family of Stephen Poulter said they could not thank ITU staff enough for the care they gave Steve right up to the end of his life.

In his memory, Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council made donations to the unit to give staff some treats. A memorial donation page has also been set up by Steve’s family, with the money raised going to ITU. The page has so far raised more than £500.

Steve’s daughter, Cat, said: “Sadly dad lost his life to COVID-19 on 21 January after a short time on ITU at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“He couldn’t thank the staff enough for all they was doing for him. They helped him to call us daily from his bed so we could keep in touch from home. Dad always told us how well he was being looked after and this comforted us greatly knowing we couldn’t physically be with him.

“The staff worked so hard to keep dad with us but unfortunately COVID-19 took over in the end. The staff couldn’t hold back tears when he had passed which showed us how much they really care and how hard their job really is, it’s not just a job.

“We know how hard they all worked to help our dad. This has had such an emotional impact on us as a family but also the staff, too. They were dad’s family for that short time he was in hospital. We are so proud of them all and our NHS and we won’t ever forget what they did for him.”

Stephen Poulter sadly died after contracting COVID-19

Before Steve’s death, Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council heard his story and decided the staff on ITU deserved a small thank you to show them just how grateful the community is for their dedication through the pandemic.

Gifts donated included a range of toiletries, soft drinks, tea, coffee, and sweet and savoury treats. A friend of a board member of Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council also added treats which were kindly donated by Waitrose and Boots.

Hannah O’Mahoney-Magee, Matron for Critical Care at PRH, said: “We can’t thank Stephen’s family, or Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council, enough for this donation and the ongoing fundraising.

“For Stephen’s family to think of us when they are still coming to terms with his loss is so incredibly kind and we are very, very grateful.”