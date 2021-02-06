Shropshire LGBTQ activist promotes discussion during awareness month

A Shropshire LGBTQ activist is highlighting the importance of discussion around LGBTQ issues during this awareness month.

G is a Shropshire-based LGBTQ activist

G Sabini-Roberts, from Gobowen, is raising awareness on a global stage and providing a raft of free content to promote discussion about the preconceptions people have about all forms of diversity.

As a non-binary person G has begun a series of ‘When is a Women’s Group not a Women’s Group’ discussions, after they were continuously invited to women’s groups on Facebook, something which is not appropriate for a non-binary person.

- Advertisement -

G aims to educate people of what it means to be non-binary and how people can avoid making assumptions about gender, whether they are running a business, a Facebook group or anything else.

“I first spoke up about this in August after I was just fed up of all these women’s group invites,” they said.

“The initial response was amazing and completely unexpected – and it hasn’t really slowed since then.

“I explained that I am not a woman, I am not a man. I am non-binary – and I’m vocal about that. It doesn’t matter how good the content is – any group or post that defines it’s audience as something that isn’t me, isn’t for me.

“It has taken on a life of its own really, prompting so many questions and it is clearly a subject that people need and want to know more about. I am seeing genuine change happening and that is amazing.

“It prompted me to start a whole series of discussions and every single one of them is getting the same type of interaction.

“LGBTQ History Month is the perfect time for me to showcase this issue and I will continue to do so, continuing to encourage people to be themselves.”

Non-binary gender identities are those that are not exclusively male or female.

Since the initial conversation G has done a live presentation on gender and sexuality diversity for the Mums/Moms In Business International Facebook group which has more than 62,000 members worldwide.

G has also now appeared on multiple national and international podcasts to discuss LGBTQ inclusion and is about to launch a new LGBTQ+ inclusion discussion room on the new social media app, Clubhouse.

They have also launched The Queer Box which offers a Queer Friendly Business Course for businesses to learn about being inclusive and how to implement changes to ensure they are.

G is also willing to speak to and educate anyone who wants to discuss gender, diversity and inclusion, especially in business.