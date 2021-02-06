Rotary donates £21,000 to Severn Hospice

Fundraisers in Telford have been thanked for a £21,000 donation ‘which couldn’t have come at a better time’ for Severn Hospice.

Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

The four Rotary clubs in Telford chose the charity to benefit from their annual Tree of Light fundraising campaign.

And thanks to their commitment and support – and despite the pandemic – they successfully matched last year’s fundraising total, generating £42,000 for their headline charities.

- Advertisement -

Severn Hospice is delighted to receive half of that total.

Since they started the annual appeal in 1996, the Rotarians’ annual community appeal has contributed more than £710,000 for worthy causes – making it the Rotary’s most successful tree nationally.

The hospice is one of six local charities to benefit from the Rotarians’ appeal and marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Peter Seaward, chair of the Rotary Clubs of Telford & District Trust Fund, said: “We’re delighted to help the hospice as usual and hope to continue our support in the future.

“Our appeal has been truly blessed with the kind donations from the public, from local businesses and the members of the four Rotary Clubs of Telford to enable us to be able to distribute a total of £42,000.

“People start donating to us in August and September and it is very moving that they think of us; and it is very pleasing that we have managed to raise the same amount as the last two years despite the pandemic.

“Our appeal has been running for 25 years this year; so naturally, we’re very pleased that we believe we remain the most successful Rotary Tree of Light in the country.”

Norma Ross, director of income generation at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful for the kindness shown to us by the Rotarians and their generous supporters, more so now during these unprecedented times.

“The last 11 months have been particularly challenging for us as our ability to raise funds has been so badly affected; for the second year running we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel our fundraising events again.

“This donation could not have come at a better time and will make a real difference to our families. Thank you to the Rotarians and everyone who has donated to us in some way throughout this difficult time, your unwavering support means so much.”

Every year the rotary clubs of Ironbridge, Telford Centre, The Wrekin and Wellington come together to give people the opportunity to remember loved ones with names displayed in special Christmas trees around the area.