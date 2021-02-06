3.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 6, 2021

Not-for-profit Shrewsbury veterinary surgery offers out of hours care service

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A not-for-profit veterinary surgery in Shrewsbury is now offering a 24/7 out of hours care service at their surgery on Coleham head.

Animal Trust Vets in Shrewsbury
Animal Trust Vets opened in Shrewsbury in 2016 and has grown to provide local veterinary services to thousands of clients as well as referral services for clients travelling across the country.

Principal Vet for the Area, James Portsmouth said: “We have had 24hours a day nursing care at Shrewsbury for some time but had been using an out of hours provider in Telford for new cases at night.

“Opening a service with vets and nurses on-site around the clock is a natural progression. It allows us to deliver an emergency service where we are in control of quality and cost, and aligned with our values.

“We know that traveling at night, and the high cost of some emergency care can delay pets getting the care they need, our new service in Shrewsbury should help overcome these problems for pet owners.”

Animal Trust Shrewsbury offers fixed accessible pricing, unlimited free face to face consultations with a vet, and all-inclusive surgical and inpatient charges. Emergency and night-time services are the same cost as during the day other than a £59 supplement between 11 pm and 7.30 am.

Christopher Drury, Client Service Manager at Shrewsbury adds “During this already uncertain and ever-changing time, we are reassuring pet owners that Animal Trust Shrewsbury are here to provide emergency and urgent care to pets – any time of the day and so there is no need to delay in accessing care when it is needed.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
