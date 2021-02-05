Man rescued from river near Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury

A man was rescued by firefighters from the River Severn in Shrewsbury last night.
Emergency services attended the incident near Greyfriars Bridge in Longdon Coleham following reports of a man in the water at just before 10pm.
The man was rescued from the river by a swift water rescue team and left in the care of the ambulance service.
Two fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.