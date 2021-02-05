6 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 5, 2021

Man rescued from river near Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A man was rescued by firefighters from the River Severn in Shrewsbury last night.

Emergency services attended the incident near Greyfriars Bridge in Longdon Coleham following reports of a man in the water at just before 10pm.

The man was rescued from the river by a swift water rescue team and left in the care of the ambulance service.

- Advertisement -

Two fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP