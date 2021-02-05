Local elections set to go ahead in May

The Electoral Commission says that the government has confirmed that elections in England will go ahead as planned on 6 May.

People in Shropshire can expect elections to elect the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, unitary authority Councillors and town and parish Councillors.

All 74 Shropshire Council seats are up for grabs. However, the last Telford & Wrekin Council election was only held in 2019 and so elections there are not expected to take place, though by-elections might.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has previously indicated that he will stand for re-election.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson has said that “It is an important democratic principle that elections should proceed as scheduled whenever possible.”

It is reported that voters will be asked to bring their own pens and that those who are shielding will be encouraged to vote by post. The Electoral Commission spokesperson has said that “Safety measures, such as face coverings, hand sanitiser and social distancing, will be in place to make polling stations safe places to vote and to work, and we are sharing information with voters so they understand the voting options available to them.”

Because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these will be the first big votes in almost 18 months; since the 2019 general election. They will also be the first big votes since lockdown began and the UK officially left the EU. Kier Starmer and Ed Davey will also make their first real electoral debuts as leaders of their respective parties.

Turnout

However, what issues take hold and, indeed, what the turnout will look like remain to be seen.

Minister of State for the Constitution and Devolution Chloe Smith has previously written to the Parliamentary Parties Panel to say that it was the government’s view that door to door campaigning and leafleting by individual political party activists are not supported by current restrictions, though that it was widely accepted that voters could continue to get campaigning information remotely.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson has said that “…we will continue to update our guidance for parties, campaigners and electoral administrators as needed in order to reflect the latest public health advice and any legislative changes.”

Notices of election are expected to be published next month. The deadline to register to vote in the elections is midnight on 19 April.

You can find out which elections are happening where you are at www.electoralcommission.org.uk.