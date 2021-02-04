New Vaccination Centre opens at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre

A new NHS Vaccination Centre opens at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre today with a free shuttle bus service operating to and from the venue.

The service is being operated by Arriva in partnership with Shropshire Council.

Services VS1 and VS2 will run every 20 minutes throughout the day, with Shuttle VS1 running from 0735 until 2015, and Shuttle VS2 running from 0745 until 1945.

The shuttles will serve key locations around Shrewsbury, picking up passengers travelling to the Vaccination Centre. VS1 will serve Bayston Hill, Meole Brace – Moneybrook Way, Abbey Foregate – Shirehall and Monkmoor Road. VS2 will serve the Harlescott Park and Ride site and Coton Hill.

Upon arrival at the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, marshals will be on hand to escort people to get their vaccines.

All buses will undergo a daily enhanced cleaning regime, which includes the deep cleaning of all touch points with a suitable disinfectant. Customers are asked to follow social distancing rules on board the services wherever possible, by not using seats that have been taped off for their own and the driver’s protection. Face coverings must be worn at all times. Exemptions apply.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme is imperative to fighting the virus and getting life back to ‘normal’.

“Opening more vaccination centres across Shropshire is important to enable the rollout, but we must also ensure people are able to get to their appointments.

“I’m pleased that the council is able to offer this free shuttle service in partnership with Arriva to help residents get their vaccines.”

Jack Grove, General Manager, Arriva, said:

“We work very closely with Shropshire Council and we are proud to assist them with this real community effort. These shuttle services will provide greater access for vaccination appointments.”