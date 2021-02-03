8.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Seven people reported for covid breaches after being found inside Oswestry pub

Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Seven people have been reported for covid breaches in Oswestry after being found inside a public house.

West Mercia Police says that reports were received of a covid breach in a public house and when officers investigated seven members of the public were found inside.

Those inside were all reported for covid breaches and will be receiving fines.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “It’s unacceptable that a minority of people continue to disregard the rules which are there for everyone’s safety.”

Last week a Ludlow pub became the first in the county to be issued a Fixed Penalty Notice by Shropshire Council for breaching COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Current Rules

In England, hospitality venues such as cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs are currently closed; with the exception of providing food and non-alcoholic drinks for takeaway until 11pm, click-and-collect and drive-through.

All food and drink (including alcohol) can continue to be provided by delivery.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
