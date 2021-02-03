Seven people reported for covid breaches after being found inside Oswestry pub

Seven people have been reported for covid breaches in Oswestry after being found inside a public house.

West Mercia Police says that reports were received of a covid breach in a public house and when officers investigated seven members of the public were found inside.

Those inside were all reported for covid breaches and will be receiving fines.

- Advertisement -

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “It’s unacceptable that a minority of people continue to disregard the rules which are there for everyone’s safety.”

Last week a Ludlow pub became the first in the county to be issued a Fixed Penalty Notice by Shropshire Council for breaching COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Current Rules

In England, hospitality venues such as cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs are currently closed; with the exception of providing food and non-alcoholic drinks for takeaway until 11pm, click-and-collect and drive-through.



All food and drink (including alcohol) can continue to be provided by delivery.