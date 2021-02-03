Overall recorded crime falls across West Mercia Police force area

Latest crime figures released today show overall recorded crime continues to fall across the counties covered by West Mercia Police.

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), however, do show a rise in computer misuse, drug offences and assaults against emergency workers.

Responding to the figures West Mercia Police, Chief Superintendent, Paul Moxley, said: “It is reassuring to see that despite the added challenges of Covid-19, our effort to reduce the rate of overall recorded crime continues.

“Local policing teams have been working especially hard to target offences such as drugs offences, theft, burglary, fraud and malicious communications.

“We have seen a rise in the number of drug offences we are recording, which is down to the proactive approach we take to target drug related crimes. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, throughout the past year we have continued to stop/search the right people and execute a large number of successful warrants as part of our efforts to tackle serious and organised crime. Our seizures of drugs have gone up as a consequence of this proactivity.

“Throughout the past year, people have spent more time at home which we know will be a contributing factor to the rise in online fraud.

“Disappointingly, we have also seen a continued rise in the number of assaults against our officers and other emergency service workers. Our officers and all emergency service workers are doing their best to work through these tough times and I would like to reiterate that no violence against members of our communities, including those emergency workers trying to help and protect people from harm, will be tolerated.

“It is crucial that the public have confidence in us and our service and it remains vitally important that all victims feel they can come forward.

“We are never complacent about any rises in specific crimes; at the heart of our vision and values is protecting people from harm, putting the public first and addressing the needs and demands of our communities with courage and compassion. It is these values that motivate each of us each day to serve our communities and improve or service where possible.



“We will continue to do everything we can to reduce and tackle crime and bring those responsible to justice.”