Oswestry British Armed Forces veteran front and centre of new national campaign

Am Oswestry British Armed Forces veteran’s exploits during National Service 60 years ago will be front and centre of an innovative UK-wide new heritage project.

Ken Grain is one of the veterans front and centre of the innovative, UK-wide new heritage project

Ken Grain, 89, who grew up in London before serving at Hednesford, is one of 18 former servicemen included in a National Lottery-funded project called National Service Remembered.

It has been 60 years since National Service ended in the UK and the campaign, run by the not-for-profit organisation Same but Different, captures an important period of the country’s cultural history through the eyes of the men who served.

Ken was posted to Singapore with the RAF as a radio direction operator and believes the project, powered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, provides a priceless insight into a unique period of Britain’s past.

Ken, who is the second oldest of the veterans involved in the campaign and was conscripted in 1950, said: “It’s been fascinating going back into my National Service life and remembering.

“It’s important to remember it because a lot of people felt that it was a wasted opportunity but it was the best thing for young people.

“I think the project is a very good way of letting people know what happened during National Service.

“I was one of the lucky ones, and it helped me with my future life.”

Ceridwen Hughes, photographer and founder of Same but Different, has combined striking portraits, video interviews and written narratives to bring alive conscripts’ experiences in one powerful exhibition.

She added: “We are really grateful to the players of the National Lottery who funded this project along with the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.”

High-profile stars were far from exempt from conducting National Service, with Brian Blessed, Michael Caine and Anthony Hopkins among some of the household names to serve.

And television veteran Johnny Ball, who served in the RAF during the 1950s, is supporting the Lottery-funded National Service Remembered campaign after describing his time serving as ‘the making of him’ at the end of last year.

National Lottery players raise £30 million every week for good causes and play a critical role in supporting people, projects and communities during these challenging times.

Fellow Shropshire residents David Ryan – Gobowen – Dennis Wright – Market Drayton – Eric Blackie and Galvin Carville – both from Longden Coleham in Shrewsbury – are also involved in the project, run by Same but Different, who use the arts for positive social change and to highlight inequalities and bring communities closer together.

David, 82, served at Gobowen and was conscripted during the final year of National Service after graduating from university the year before.

He served in the Royal Artillery and Army before going on to work as a teacher when his days in the forces had come to an end.

David and Ken’s inspirational stories are now being showcased with the help of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which uses money raised by The National Lottery to inspire, lead and resource the UK’s heritage.

The Fund creates positive and lasting change for people and communities and David, who recently celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary with wife Heather, says the project provides a vital reminder of the lessons of the past.

David, who has four children and 12 grandchildren, said: “The project is a welcome idea.

“Anything that gives extra light to our history is useful to pursue. For many it was a positive experience. broadening horizons.

“We must remember it was not all ‘Carry on, sergeant’. People died.”