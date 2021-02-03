Four arrested for drug and trafficking offences following warrant near Bridgnorth

Four people have been arrested for drug and trafficking offences after a warrant was carried out at an address in Six Ashes near Bridgnorth.

West Mercia Police officers attended an address on Wednesday 27 January, where they found a large cannabis farm and seized hundreds of cannabis plants.

A man, aged 52, was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of class B drugs and two other men, aged 62 and 52, along with a woman aged 33, were arrested for the same offence as well as modern day slavery and human trafficking offences.

The 62-year-old man and the woman were bailed while the other two men both aged 52 were released under investigation.

Detective Inspector John Weaver, from Shropshire Proactive CID, said: “This operation was carried out as part of our commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in Shropshire in order to help keep the public safe.

“The cultivation of cannabis does not just keep the drug supply going in the area but it also causes disruption to the local residents. These cannabis farms bring associated harm and we will continue to carry out warrants such as this to disrupt the supply of drugs and minimise the impact on the community.”