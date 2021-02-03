Date set for merger of two Whitchurch GP practices

Two GP practices in Whitchurch are set to merge from the beginning of April say health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch. Image: Google Street View

Dodington Surgery will merge with Churchmere Medical Group, following the announcement at the end of 2020 that Dodington Surgery will close at the end of March 2021 when the senior partners retire.

Health commissioners are currently notifying patients that they will be automatically transferred to the Churchmere Medical Group patient list and that no action needs to be taken.

Churchmere Medical Group will now take on the 5,000 registered patients at Dodington Surgery. Patients will continue to access services in Whitchurch from either the Bridgewater or Claypit Street sites, both of which are based in the town.

Patients currently registered at Dodington Surgery are reminded that an official letter from the CCG will be posted out to addresses shortly which will explain the plans in detail.

Drs Clayton and Rogers, along with the staff at Dodington, will continue to provide all GP services to their patients until 31 March, 2021, when the practice will officially close.

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “Following discussions between the practices, our system partners and the CCGs, we are pleased to announce the merger of Dodington Surgery and Churchmere Medical Group. This is the best outcome for patients and will mean less disruption for all involved.

“The CCGs are in regular contact with practices in the area and are providing the relevant support at this time. We would like to reassure all patients at Dodington and Churchmere that plans are in place to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“Patients are also advised that further information will be shared via an official letter and that no action is required on their part.”