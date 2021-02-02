Vaccination Centre opens at AFC Telford United

A new vaccination centre has gone live in Wellington today at the home of AFC Telford United.

Wellington Pharmacy began vaccinating at the new site at 8am this morning, the vaccination centre is one of several sites in Telford and Wrekin.

The vaccinations are being administered in the Dugout Bar, with those aged 80 and over and who have received a letter inviting them to book an appointment initially attending.

- Advertisement -

Those attending are being urged to only arrive at the centre at the time of their appointment and they may be required to queue outside as staff work through the vaccines as quickly and effectively as possible.

Anyone visiting the vaccine centre will be required to enter the Whitehouse Car Park via Watling Street and will be required to enter their car registration plate into the free parking system on reception.

Wellington Pharmacy are looking for volunteers to help with managing the car park each day, If your able to volunteer please contact Kishan Mehta at kishan.mehta@nhs.net