Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft in Ludlow during the early hours of this morning.

West Mercia Police says officers stopped the suspicious van on Dun Cow Road at around 1.20am.



Following a search of the vehicle, several items were found in the back including a motorbike and lawnmower which are believed to have been stolen.

A 26-year-old man from Stourport and a 23-year-old man from Bewdley were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Both men currently remain in custody in Shrewsbury.