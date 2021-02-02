Ellesmere College ranked in top 20 of UK’s top 200 sporting schools

Shropshire’s Ellesmere College is celebrating being named the 17th best school for sport in the whole of the UK.

Ian Williams, Director of Sport at Ellesmere College

The prestigious honour was revealed in the latest annual ranking of the top 200 sporting schools across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland by School Sport Magazine.

The scale of the achievement in this latest table, covering 2020, is huge with the nearest geographical school to Ellesmere College in the list being just inside the top 100.

Ian Williams, Director of Sport at Ellesmere College, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the news which emphasises our school’s place among the UK’s sporting schools elite.

“It’s an amazing achievement and recognises the hard work and achievements of our students and coaches along with the ongoing success of our Academies and Sports Scholarship programme.

“School Sport Magazine is a prestigious publication and produces a highly respected top 200 guide to the best schools which is eagerly anticipated every year. We are regularly ranked in the top 50 in this annual table – a remarkable achievement for a school of our size – but to now be in the top 20 is fantastic.

“Ellesmere College has built up an enviable reputation over many years and maintains a position of delivering top quality sporting facilities and programmes to nurture and develop young talent. It also helps to reinforce our accreditation as one of the Top 5 Schools for Future Olympians by Tatler Magazine, as one of only nine schools worldwide given Athlete Friendly Education Centre (AFEC) status by the World Academy of Sport (WAoS), and our regular Top 100 ranking by The Cricketer Magazine.

“Our ongoing success means we are an attractive option for students from all over the country and the world who are keen to come to us and develop their potential to the highest level. Our flexi-boarding and full-boarding options allow students to train, compete and study on site and take advantage of all the co-curricular activities at the College too.

“However, Ellesmere College is not only focused on those students who go on to be professional sportsmen and women or represent their country, at national, international and Olympic level, our level of commitment is just the same for all students and the sporting groups we work with in the community to ensure we help everyone get the most from what they want out of sport.”