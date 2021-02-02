Detectives make fresh appeal for information 30 years after murder of Janine Downes

Detectives investigating the murder of Janine Downes whose body was found in a lay-by near Shifnal 30 years ago are continuing to appeal for information on the anniversary of her death.

Janine Downes

Janine Downes, who was 22, was found in a lay-by on the A464 near Hatton, just outside of Shifnal on 2 February 1991.

She had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Despite a continuous and full investigation and a number of arrests no-one has been convicted for her murder.

Today, on the 30th anniversary of her death Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse is appealing for anyone with information about her death to come forward.

DI Holehouse, from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, said: “Now is the 30th anniversary of Janine’s death. To date, despite a continuous and full investigation and several arrests being made, nobody has been charged with her murder and I desperately want to change that.

“At the time of her death, Janine was a 22 year old woman living in the Wolverhampton area. On 2 February 1991, Janine’s body was found dumped in a lay-by on the A464 just outside of Shifnal near Hatton. She had been dragged a short distance and concealed in a hedge.

“Janine was found half naked wearing only a paisley patterned blouse, a bra and blue ankle socks and had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

“We the police are still unclear as to what happened to Janine in the hours and days before her death. We are unclear as to whether it’s likely that Janine was killed by a stranger or someone known to her.

“We do know that Janine was a sex worker working in the Wolverhampton area at around the time of her death and would appeal to anybody who was within this circle at the time or even now and may who have information to contact us.

“Moreover, I appeal to anybody with any information which may lead to the identity of Janine’s killer to get in touch in order that we can get the justice that Janine and her family deserve.“Somebody somewhere knows what happened. Janine’s family have lived without closure for far too long. If you know what happened or have any information which may help, please help us.”

To report information about Janine’s death visit the Tell Us About Section of the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.