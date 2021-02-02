A new COVID-19 vaccination centre opens at Ludlow Racecourse today, which is capable of vaccinating thousands of people every week.

Ludlow Racecourse Vaccination Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Vaccinations will be provided from the centre by appointment only, and people who are eligible to receive a vaccination will be contacted by the NHS with details of how to book.

The Vaccination Centre will be staffed by clinicians, vaccinators, administrative staff, volunteers and marshals.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“Our local vaccination services have already vaccinated many thousands of the people who need it most across Shropshire– and the launch of the Ludlow centre will give us the capacity to vaccinate thousands more each week as the national vaccination campaign is stepped up and supply increases.

“Readying the centre for its launch has required a monumental effort, with all of our NHS services working closely together with the council on all the necessary planning and preparation. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved – in particular the staff and volunteers who will be running the service – and we very much look forward to welcoming the first patients to their booked appointments.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:



“Shropshire’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Ludlow adds to the existing vaccination services already up and running at our hospital hubs and at GP-led community clinics across our county. It means that people who are eligible to receive the vaccine now have more choice about where they can get vaccinated locally, further improving our readiness to protect as many people as possible from coronavirus as quickly as we can.



“While the vaccines are a hugely encouraging step in allowing current restrictions to be eased, it’s very important that once you have either dose of a vaccine that you continue to follow social distancing rules and any Government guidance on restrictions.”

Free shuttle bus service

Shropshire Council has launched a free shuttle bus service in Ludlow to transport residents to the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Ludlow Racecourse.

The first shuttle bus leaving for Ludlow Racecourse vaccination centre. Photo: Andy Boddington

The service will be operated by Minsterley Motors, who are changing their Ludlow Park & Ride service 722 to provide the free regular shuttle service.

Shuttle buses will be available every 15 minutes starting from the Park & Ride, onto the main bus stop in Corve Street, down to the vaccination centre at the Ludlow Racecourse. This is a circular route so people can get the shuttle back to their vehicles.

People with COVID-19 vaccination appointments can use this service from 8am – 8pm Mondays to Saturdays. COVID-19-secure measures will be in place in all buses to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Lee Jones of Minsterley Motors, said: “Minsterley Motors are happy to provide a regular socially-distanced shuttle to and from Ludlow Racecourse, free of charge, for people with COVID-19 vaccination appointments, in partnership with Shropshire Council from Tuesday.”

The shuttle service follows the successful launch of the free transport offer which is for bespoke transport for vulnerable individuals to various vaccinations locations who, without transport assistance, would not have been able to attend their appointment.