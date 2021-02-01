Work begins preparing Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill Centre for future development

Work to prepare Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill Shopping Centre for future development is to start today.

The entrance to the Pride Hill Centre in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Council says the ‘enabling work’ is a first, vital step in the transformation of the shopping centre and Shrewsbury town centre.

Contractors will initially focus on stripping out shop fronts and installing hoardings in and around the centre. This will allow essential works to begin whilst allowing any remaining stores to reopen or relocate after the lockdown.

The work is being part-funded by a £5m grant from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Earlier this month Shropshire Council announced that Pride Hill Shopping Centre is the preferred option for a new civic centre to house the council and some of its public sector partners from 2023, with councillors set to consider this at a meeting of the full Council on 25 February.

Alongside proposals to develop the new civic centre, it is planned to transform Pride Hill’s top floor for leisure use. The Pride Hill Centre is set to close as part of the plans to redevelop it and to make the Darwin Centre Shrewsbury’s main shopping centre.

The enabling works in the Pride Hill Centre follow the major refurbishment of the middle level of the Darwin Centre in 2020, which included brand new toilets, a Changing Places facility and a family room. The Collective – a specially created shopping gallery for many independent traders from the Pride Hill Centre – opened in the Darwin Centre last December.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said:

“We have always been clear on our intention to repurpose the Pride Hill Centre to create a vibrant and sustainable town of the future. We want to create a quality destination for Shrewsbury’s residents and visitors that is like no other town in the UK. This is a really exciting stage for us to embark on and vital to the town’s transformation. We’re ahead of so many towns in having a genuine vision and plan for the future.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, chair of the Marches LEP, said:

“This is a transformative and innovative scheme which will create jobs, bring new investment into the town centre and help develop a new long-term vision for the heart of Shrewsbury. We are delighted to see that progress on such an important project is getting under way.”