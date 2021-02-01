Rapid COVID-19 testing sites to open in Madeley and Newport

Two new Telford & Wrekin Council run sites offering pre-booked COVID-19 rapid tests are set to open in Madeley and Newport this week.

The sites will open at The Anstice in Madeley on Tuesday and Cosy Hall in Newport on Wednesday.

The two new sites are in addition to the existing rapid test site at The Place in Oakengates, making tests more accessible for people in the borough.

Several pharmacies are also offering rapid tests across Telford and Wrekin as part of a national scheme and are being delivered by a number of community pharmacies in the borough.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director for Public Health, said: “One in three people who have coronavirus never show any symptoms but they still can be infectious.

“Testing people without symptoms will help us to identify and disrupt the chain of infection.

“It might seem odd to get a test when you feel well, but the earlier we can find positive cases the quicker we get people into isolation to prevent the spread of this virus.

“Those who can’t avoid leaving home for work should get a test every 3-5 days, especially if they are in contact with more vulnerable people.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: ”Making these lateral flow tests more available to residents is just one element in the fight against coronavirus, we must continue to do the essential – staying home, wearing a face covering, washing hands, and keeping 2m distance.

“Even if you test negative one day, you can still contract the virus at a later date. If you show signs of any of the main symptoms, you must get a full COVID test at one of our four test centres.”

Booking a Test

The rapid, lateral flow tests are available to residents who do not have any symptoms, those aged 11 years and over can book at a pharmacy and those over 16 can book at a council run site.



Telford and Wrekin Council are encouraging those who can’t avoid leaving home for work to get a rapid test every 3-5 days.



Rapid testing aims to identify asymptomatic people with COVID-19, as finding more positive cases will break the chains of transmission and enable a quicker return to normal life.



The rapid test involves you taking your own throat and nose swab and passing it to a testing operative, who will process the results.



People can book rapid tests online at each of these sites and results will be available in 20-30 minutes.

To find out which pharmacies are taking part or to book a test at a pharmacy just search rapid test Telford or visit http://rapidtest.telford.gov.uk/

Anyone displaying any of the symptoms of coronavirus – a new, continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change to their sense of smell – must book a standard Coronavirus test at http://nhs.uk/coronavirus