Wrong Shrewsbury venue named in NHS vaccination letter

A letter inviting people to use the NHS Vaccination Booking Service for their Covid jab has named the wrong Shrewsbury venue.

The Shrewsbury Vaccination Centre will be located at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Centre on Sundorne Road pictured on the right

Shropshire Council said it has been made aware that some people had received a letter inviting them to use the NHS Vaccination Booking Service which incorrectly listed AMF Bowling on Brixton Way as the Shrewsbury Vaccination Centre location.

The correct location of the vaccination centre, which is due to open next week, is Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre at Shrewsbury Sports Village on Sundorne Road. Work began last week to set up the centre ready for use.

The system for booking vaccination appointments is being run by the NHS nationally and was due to be corrected as a matter of urgency.

Those who received the letter are being contacted regarding the error, anyone who has already made an appointment is asked to turn up to the correct venue at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre at their scheduled time.