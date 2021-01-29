6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 29, 2021

Whitchurch man charged with death by dangerous driving following Coton collision

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man from Whitchurch has been charged with a number of driving offences in relation to a non-stop fatal collision in Coton last summer.

Aaron Rogers, aged 22, from Whitchurch, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 23 February.

The collision happened near Post Office Lane in Coton at around 11.28pm on July 31 2020.

Ian Edwards, 58, was struck by a car and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. A second cyclist, a woman, suffered minor injuries.

