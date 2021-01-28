Shropshire’s largest vaccination centre goes live in Telford

Shropshire’s largest vaccination centre located at the Telford International Centre started delivering Covid-19 vaccinations to the public today.

The International Centre in Telford

The first people booked in are those at the highest risk of COVID-19 – those over the age of 75 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Telford International Centre is the first of the large sites opening across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in the coming weeks to offer a convenient alternative to GP or hospital vaccination sites, to help even more local people.

- Advertisement -

Those who are eligible, will live within 45 minutes’ drive from the Telford International Centre vaccination site and who have not already been vaccinated by their local GP-led vaccination service or hospital hub.

People will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn to receive the vaccine and are asked not to contact their GP or hospital to ask for the vaccine.

The timing of when people will get the vaccination depends on the priority group they are in, which is set by the national Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (an independent expert advisory committee).

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “It’s fantastic to see more local vaccine services going live from today, in addition to the large Telford International Centre– this is also an acknowledgment of our hard work in pushing the government and NHS to accelerate the vaccination programme in the borough.

“More borough medical practices, such as in Stirchley, Dawley, Hollinswood and Priorslee, Court street, Charlton and Woodside will also be starting vaccinations in the next couple of days.

“As a local authority, we will continue to work round the clock to ensure everyone eligible for a vaccine, in line with the national priority groups, can get appointments closer to home.”

Angie Wallace, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Director for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “As the expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues to gather pace, we are delighted that Telford International Centre will be used as large vaccination centre and that more GP-led sites are now live for people in the county, increasing the availability of more local options.

“GPs, nurses, pharmacists, staff from across the NHS and local authorities, and volunteers have been working incredibly hard to get the sites these sites up and running as quickly as possible and I would like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point.

“We are asking the public to support the NHS by not contacting your GP or hospital about your vaccination, we will invite you when it is your time.”

In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, further vaccination services will go live over the coming weeks.