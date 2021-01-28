Project set to help Telford and Wrekin residents feel safe

Telford & Wrekin Council and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, have announced that they will be investing in a new Safer Communities Project to launch this year.

The new project builds on the success of the recent £550,000 Safer Streets project which was launched in Brookside last November and is still ongoing.

The investment will see the council contribute £1m and an additional £500k from PCC John Campion to support the project, totalling £1.5m spread over two years from this April.

The project will deliver initiatives that prevent crime and anti-social behaviour over a two year period and improve the quality of life for local communities.

The Council, West Mercia Police and partners, will establish a multi-functional approach that will work to tackle crime, antisocial behaviour and improve quality of life within our towns and communities to create a better borough.

This follows the effective work of the Community Safety Partnership in the borough, as well as the recent joint £500,000 investment into upgrading local CCTV provision by the council and PCC.

This approach will be driven by local data and intelligence that will ensure the borough is a safer and cleaner place to live, work and visit.

The partnership will look to learn from initiatives implemented in Brookside to roll out new measures in priority locations that will benefit the whole borough.

Some residents across the borough currently feel that there is a lack of visibility of police officers in their area.

The innovative approach from the council and the Police and Crime Commissioner will focus on tackling long term issues currently causing concern in our community, identifying the root causes and putting in place longer term solutions that can be managed within the community alongside support from the council and local partners.

The project will also enhance the council’s Pride in our Community work and the PCC’s ongoing commitment to listen to community concerns and ensure that people are safe, and feel safe, where they live.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, said:

“It has been wonderful to see the improvements underway in Brookside and it’s fantastic news that with further investment from the council and the PCC we will be able to roll out further improvements across the borough.

“It’s important that residents feel they are supported and that the council is there to protect, care and invest in their neighbourhoods. By committing to making these improvements it shows that we are dedicated to making a difference to local people’s lives.

“The Safer Communities project will see greater partnership working and involve the residents so that they feel part of improving safety in their area.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“This is a substantial investment that builds on the additional resources and investments in crime prevention and additional police officers in recent years. With the innovative partnership with the Council, our joint investment will maximise the benefits to the communities in Telford, ensuring residents live in a low crime area and feel safe.

“I made a commitment as Commissioner that I would tackle crime and build stronger communities, and this funding in an important step in delivering that.”