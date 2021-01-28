9.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 28, 2021

Changes to be made to some waste collection days in Bridgnorth area

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Changes are being made to some recycling and waste collection days in the Bridgnorth, Shifnal, Albrighton and Much Wenlock areas from March.

The changes are being made by Veolia, Shropshire Council’s recycling and waste partner, to make the collection service more efficient, and reduce the distances that the collection lorries need to travel on their rounds.

The change only applies to residents whose collection service operates from the Bridgnorth waste depot. Any changes will be shown on a new collection calendar that will be delivered to all properties in the area in March.

- Advertisement -

All residents in these areas are reminded that they should continue to present their containers at the kerbside by 7am on their collection day as, even if the day remains the same, the time may change.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for waste management, said:

“These changes have been carefully planned, and will help Veolia and the council to provide a better, more efficient, more carbon-friendly waste and recycling collection service to residents in the Bridgnorth area.

“The key message is: please look out for your new collection calendar when it’s delivered in March. This will tell you if  your day is changing, and to what day.

“Other than a possible day change – and a possible collection time change – the service will remain the same as it is now.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP