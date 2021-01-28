Changes to be made to some waste collection days in Bridgnorth area

Changes are being made to some recycling and waste collection days in the Bridgnorth, Shifnal, Albrighton and Much Wenlock areas from March.

The changes are being made by Veolia, Shropshire Council’s recycling and waste partner, to make the collection service more efficient, and reduce the distances that the collection lorries need to travel on their rounds.

The change only applies to residents whose collection service operates from the Bridgnorth waste depot. Any changes will be shown on a new collection calendar that will be delivered to all properties in the area in March.

All residents in these areas are reminded that they should continue to present their containers at the kerbside by 7am on their collection day as, even if the day remains the same, the time may change.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for waste management, said:

“These changes have been carefully planned, and will help Veolia and the council to provide a better, more efficient, more carbon-friendly waste and recycling collection service to residents in the Bridgnorth area.

“The key message is: please look out for your new collection calendar when it’s delivered in March. This will tell you if your day is changing, and to what day.

“Other than a possible day change – and a possible collection time change – the service will remain the same as it is now.”