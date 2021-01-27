7.7 C
Man arrested for drug and trafficking offences in Telford

A man has been arrested for drug and trafficking offences after several warrants were carried out in Telford today.

Police officers carried out five warrants throughout Telford and arrested a 37-year-old man from Arleston on suspicion of cultivating drugs, human trafficking and modern day slavery.

Several items were seized during the operation including mobile phones and other items believed to be linked to drug offences.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Arrowsmith said: “This was a large scale operation fueled by intelligence that was acquired during the execution of other warrants in November 2020.

“We will continue to tackle the supply and cultivation of drugs in the area. Modern day slavery is also an extremely harmful and ever present issue and the force will continue to carry out operations such as this to protect vulnerable people and keep the community safe.”

