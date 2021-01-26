Appeal after kittens found dumped in wet cardboard box in Telford

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two kittens were found dumped in a soaking wet cardboard box in Telford.

The kittens named Velvet and Vespa are now doing well in the care of the animal welfare charity. Photo: RSPCA

A member of the public came across the two eight-week-old kittens in a woodland area, behind Ashbourne Close in Telford.

The good Samaritan took the poor kittens home as they were cold and alerted the RSPCA.

Animal rescuer, Inspector Claire Davey was sent to collect the female kittens, a black one called Velvet and a grey tabby called Vespa. Both are now in the care of the Stafford and Wolverhampton district branch of the RSPCA.

Claire is now appealing for information to find out who dumped the kittens who were found at noon on Thursday, January 14.

Claire said: “They are recovering well but I would like to trace the person responsible for discarding them like pieces of rubbish in a soaking wet cardboard box in the rain with no food and water.

“It was lucky they were found and I am grateful to the man who came across them and then kindly took him home to where they were kept safe and warm until we arrived.”

The RSPCA is bracing itself for a surge in abandonments as reports of increased pet ownership during lockdown, coupled with a deepening recession has led to fears of more pets being left out in the cold this year.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “During the lockdown there have been reports of a rise in people buying or adopting new pets, often for the very first time.

“Whilst it’s great that so many people have become pet owners and have found their pet to be a real source of comfort during these challenging times, we are concerned that some people may have bought a pet on impulse without considering how their lifestyle might change once the pandemic ends. On top of that, we are facing real economic uncertainties, and, as in previous recessions, people may simply find themselves unable to afford their pet.

“The last thing we want to see is animals dumped and left out in the cold so we’d urge anyone who is struggling to care for their pets to please reach out to friends, family and charities for support instead.

“We would always urge anyone considering getting a pet to thoroughly do their research to make sure they can give them the time, money and care they need for the rest of their lives. As the impact of the pandemic puts a strain on people’s finances and as many people start to return to work or some kind of normality, the fear is that we will see a surge in abandoned and neglected animals coming into our care.”

RSPCA animal rescuer Rachel Ward, who transported the kittens to the RSPCA branch said both were doing well and that they will be offered for re-homing soon.

She added: “They are about eight weeks old and fully weaned – they are adorable little kittens so I am sure they will find their forever home soon.”