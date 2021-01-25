Work to start on new Shrewsbury school facilities

Work will start on an £8.44m programme to build new school facilities in Shrewsbury next week after planners gave the green light to the development.

An artist’s impression of the proposed new school. Image – MHA Architects

Pave Aways will break ground on the carbon neutral scheme at Harlescott Junior School in Featherbed Lane that is expected to take around 12 months to complete on February 1.

The development will allow Sundorne Infant School and Nursery to move from its existing home at Corndon Crescent and relocate to the junior school site, enabling the Haughmond Federation to consolidate its infant and junior provision on a single site.

- Advertisement -

The build, being delivered on behalf of Shropshire Council, includes a nursery setting, two nursery classrooms, four reception classrooms, eight classrooms for Key Stage 1, four classrooms for Key Stage 2, a pupil support hub, hall, kitchen, offices and meeting rooms.

Specialist educational architect MHA Architects devised the overall plan that will use innovative building methods to create a carbon neutral building in support of the council’s aim to reduce its emissions to zero by 2030.

Pave Aways’ Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are very pleased to be be starting work on this important investment in primary school provision in the town.

“We’ll be drawing on our extensive experience in the education sector and working closely with the school to ensure that day to day life continues as normal while we deliver this exciting new phase for the Haughmond Federation.

“A Meet the Buyer event will take place in February for local sub contractors and suppliers who want to work with us on the project.”

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This project has an important part to play in the securing of additional primary phase school places in the north of Shrewsbury. We are delighted that the project is getting underway and look forward to the day when the new education provision opens and the pupils are able to access their new facilities.”

Steph Peters, Executive Head of the Haughmond Federation, added: “We are delighted to see the start of this exciting project and are looking forward to being a part of the build as it progresses over the coming months.”