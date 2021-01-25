4.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 25, 2021

Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride service to be temporarily suspended

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride service is to be temporarily suspended following the last bus journey this Friday 29 January.

The Harlescott park and ride site. Image: Google Street View
The Harlescott park and ride site. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Council says the service has seen a significant fall in passenger numbers since the start of the current lockdown.

The Meole Brace park and ride service was suspended earlier this month due to falling numbers and to the presence of travellers at the site, leaving just the Harlescott service operating.

- Advertisement -

However, many buses on the Harlescott service have been running with average of just one person on a bus, and it has now been decided to suspend the service.

The Oxon park and ride service has been suspended since March last year, during the first lockdown.

Other town centre bus services will continue to operate, to help transport key workers and those who need to make essential journeys.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“There is always a balanced judgment between continuing with services and the effectiveness and efficiency of those services in the current pandemic.

“Due to the fall in use of the Harlescott park and ride service, and the very low numbers currently using it, we’ve taken the decision to suspend the service from the last journey this Friday until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience but this will of course be continually reviewed taking into consideration the latest advice, and it’s our intention to return these services back to operation as soon as possible.

“Other bus services will continue to operate for those who need to travel.

“Whilst the park and ride service is suspended we’ll be working with our partners to identify where best our transport services can be deployed to support essential services, key workers and our communities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP