Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride service to be temporarily suspended

Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride service is to be temporarily suspended following the last bus journey this Friday 29 January.

The Harlescott park and ride site. Image: Google Street View

Shropshire Council says the service has seen a significant fall in passenger numbers since the start of the current lockdown.

The Meole Brace park and ride service was suspended earlier this month due to falling numbers and to the presence of travellers at the site, leaving just the Harlescott service operating.

However, many buses on the Harlescott service have been running with average of just one person on a bus, and it has now been decided to suspend the service.

The Oxon park and ride service has been suspended since March last year, during the first lockdown.

Other town centre bus services will continue to operate, to help transport key workers and those who need to make essential journeys.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“There is always a balanced judgment between continuing with services and the effectiveness and efficiency of those services in the current pandemic.

“Due to the fall in use of the Harlescott park and ride service, and the very low numbers currently using it, we’ve taken the decision to suspend the service from the last journey this Friday until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience but this will of course be continually reviewed taking into consideration the latest advice, and it’s our intention to return these services back to operation as soon as possible.

“Other bus services will continue to operate for those who need to travel.

“Whilst the park and ride service is suspended we’ll be working with our partners to identify where best our transport services can be deployed to support essential services, key workers and our communities.”