Man sentenced to over 13 years for Wellington manslaughter

A Telford man has been sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for manslaughter.

Dean Richards. Image: West Mercia Police

Dean Richards, aged 29, from Telford but of no fixed address, was found guilty of the manslaughter of 25-year-old George Loveridge at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday 21 January following a ten day trial and was sentenced on Friday 22 January.

The court heard that an ambulance was called to George’s address in Charlton Street on Saturday 4 July, 2020, but he sadly died at the scene as a result of stab wounds. Richards was arrested in connection with his death later that same day.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “I hope that the outcome today will provide some closure to Mr Loveridge’s loved ones and our thoughts remain with them on what will understandably be an challenging day.

“Officers work diligently to ensure those who cause harm are put before the courts and we respect the verdict given. I’m pleased this case has resulted in a significant sentence that will see a dangerous individual in prison for some time.”