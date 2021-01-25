Clean up underway as river levels fall

A clean-up operation is underway in the county following the recent floods, with river levels remaining high but slowly falling.

Homes and businesses across Shropshire have been flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Over the weekend Shropshire Council’s Highways team worked in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth with further post-flood clean up and repairs taking place as conditions allow. Telford & Wrekin Council were also working on a clean-up operation in Ironbridge.

The River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury at Welsh Bridge on Friday morning at 4.95m, with flooding across Smithfield Road and into town, with Coleham also badly impacted.

In Ironbridge, the Severn peaked 6.71m early on Saturday morning, a peak of 4.74m was recorded in Bridgnorth.

Road Closures

The following closures are still in place:

Shrewsbury

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Sydney Avenue

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage

– The Lloyds

– Ferry Road

Bridgnorth

– Doctors Lane

– Riverside

– Southwell Riverside

Due to the scale of local flooding and high water levels, smaller and minor routes may be affected the advice being to proceed with care and caution.

Car Parks

Shrewsbury

Frankwell Riverside Car Park – closed due to occupation by the Environment Agency.

Frankwell Main Car Park – closed until further notice.

St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park – closed until further notice.

For those needing to park in Shrewsbury for essential journeys, please use Abbey Foregate car park or Raven Meadows Multi-storey car park.

Bridgnorth

Riverside Car Park in Bridgnorth is closed – resident permit holders may use their permits at Innage Lane or Severn Street Car Park whilst road closures are in place for flooding.

Additionally, on-street resident permit holders from Friar Street, Riverside and Southwell Riverside can use their permits at Innage Lane or Severn Street Car Park whilst road closures are in place for flooding.

Ironbridge

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks remain closed.