4.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 25, 2021

Clean up underway as river levels fall

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A clean-up operation is underway in the county following the recent floods, with river levels remaining high but slowly falling.

Homes and businesses across Shropshire have been flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Homes and businesses across Shropshire have been flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Over the weekend Shropshire Council’s Highways team worked in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth with further post-flood clean up and repairs taking place as conditions allow. Telford & Wrekin Council were also working on a clean-up operation in Ironbridge.

The River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury at Welsh Bridge on Friday morning at 4.95m, with flooding across Smithfield Road and into town, with Coleham also badly impacted.

- Advertisement -

In Ironbridge, the Severn peaked 6.71m early on Saturday morning, a peak of 4.74m was recorded in Bridgnorth.

Road Closures

The following closures are still in place:

Shrewsbury

– Gravel Hill Lane
– Sydney Avenue
– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
– Old Coleham
– Victoria Avenue
– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage
– The Lloyds
– Ferry Road

Bridgnorth

– Doctors Lane
– Riverside
– Southwell Riverside

Due to the scale of local flooding and high water levels, smaller and minor routes may be affected the advice being to proceed with care and caution.

Car Parks

Shrewsbury

Frankwell Riverside Car Park – closed due to occupation by the Environment Agency.

Frankwell Main Car Park – closed until further notice.

St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park – closed until further notice.

For those needing to park in Shrewsbury for essential journeys, please use Abbey Foregate car park or Raven Meadows Multi-storey car park.

Bridgnorth

Riverside Car Park in Bridgnorth is closed – resident permit holders may use their permits at Innage Lane or Severn Street Car Park whilst road closures are in place for flooding.

Additionally, on-street resident permit holders from Friar Street, Riverside and Southwell Riverside can use their permits at Innage Lane or Severn Street Car Park whilst road closures are in place for flooding.

Ironbridge

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks remain closed.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP