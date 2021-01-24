0 C
Shropshire
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Telford International Centre to start delivering Covid jabs

By Chris Pritchard

The Telford International Centre is one of 32 new NHS Vaccine Centres which will start delivering life-saving Covid jabs this week.

The first seven large-scale centres, which can jab thousands of people a week, opened two weeks ago with another 10 opening last week. The latest openings mean there will be a network of almost 50 across the country.

People aged 75 and over are being invited to book a vaccination at the centres or one of more than 70 pharmacy services now operating across the country.

If they cannot or do not want to travel to a Vaccination Centre people can wait to be jabbed by a local GP service or hospital hub.

There are more than 1,000 GP services and more than 250 hospital sites now offering vaccinations in England.

The new Vaccination Centres will kick off by jabbing mainly health and social care staff tomorrow before opening their doors to more patients on Tuesday.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive said: “The whole of the NHS has mobilised to set about delivering this huge covid vaccination programme, and as more supply becomes available, we’re able to expand its reach and scale.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Through the vaccines delivery plan we have made outstanding progress in vaccinating our NHS and care staff and the most vulnerable people in society.

“My utmost thanks go out to everyone in the NHS and all our volunteers who have worked round the clock to make this happen.

“We must not drop our guard. While the vaccine can prevent severe disease, we do not know if it stops you from passing on the virus to others, and it takes time to develop immunity after a jab, so for now everyone must continue to stay at home to help bring down infections and protect the NHS.”

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “I am delighted we are opening even more places for people to get a jab – as of this week there will be almost 50 vaccination centres, more than 250 hospitals hubs and over 1,000 local vaccination service sites, run by GPs and pharmacies right across the country.

“This will enable us to vaccinate as many people as possible in the weeks and months to come and I encourage anyone who has been invited for a free vaccine to come forward and get a jab.

“Remember, with high levels of infection everyone must continue to follow the rules, stay at home and maintain social distancing – even if you have had the vaccine.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
