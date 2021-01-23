-0.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, January 23, 2021
River Severn peaks in Ironbridge as levels in Shrewsbury fall

By Chris Pritchard

Residents in properties at risk of flooding in Ironbridge, including behind flood defences on The Wharfage, were advised to leave their homes yesterday as river levels rose.

Flood defences pictured in Ironbridge yesterday.

Earlier in the day two people and a french bulldog, called Teddy, were safely rescued from the first floor of flooded property in Coalford, Jackfield. Firefighters used a boat, rope rescue equipment, and one short extension ladder to carry out the rescue.

Along The Wharfage flood defences were given increased protection with large bags of gravel to hold them in place. Last year the volume of flood water caused the barriers to move.

The River Severn peaked in Buildwas at 6.71m early this morning.

In Shrewsbury, a peak of 4.94m was recorded at the Welshbridge gauge on Friday morning. Homes and businesses were flooded with residents of Coton Manor evacuated and businesses in Coleham flooded. River levels in the town are now falling.

Levels on the River Severn in Bridgnorth continue to rise with a predicted peak of 5.0m to 5.3m. Flooding is affecting properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks.

The Environment Agency said that they expect river levels to remain high over the weekend with officers closely monitoring the situation. Incident response staff were liaising with emergency services and checking defences.

Road Closures

The following roads are closed:

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage
– Buildwas Road
– Dale End
– Lloyds Head (Coalford)
– The Lloyds
– Ferry Road
– Waterloo Street

Shrewsbury

– Raven Meadows
– Smithfield Road
– Roushill
– Coton Hill
– Chester Street/Cross Street
– Coleham Head (For EA Demountable Barrier)
– Gravel Hill Lane
– Sydney Avenue
– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
– Coleham Head – lane closure into town centre
– Berwick Road
– Old Coleham
– Victoria Avenue
– Longden Coleham into town
– Williams Way
– Cressage to Eaton Constantine
– Longden Coleham – out of town
– Atcham to Berwick Wharf
– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

These are full road closures and you must not drive through them as you could be at risk of driving through flood water.

Car Parks

The following car parks are closed:

Ironbridge

– The Wharfage
– Dale End

Shrewsbury

– Frankwell Riverside Car Park
– Frankwell Main Car Park
– St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park

Flood warnings

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
– River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
– River Severn at Bridgnorth
– River Severn at Buildwas
– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
– River Severn at Larford, Riverlands and Holt Fleet
– River Severn at Quatford
– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Severn at Upper Arley
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– Lower Teme
– Upper Teme
– River Severn in Shropshire
– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

