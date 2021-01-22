Telford Fundraiser Raises over £1,050 for Children’s Cancer Charity

A Telford businessowner has raised over £1,050 for charity, Children With Cancer UK.

Julie Kaur Duhra completing the Tatton Park 10k Run for Children With Cancer UK

Julie Kaur Duhra of Jules Convenience store on Haybridge Road in Hadley has completed her challenge of fundraising for the three charities she pledged to support at the start of 2020 – Severn Hospice, Georgia Williams Trust and Children with Cancer UK, a charity dedicated to raising money for research and providing care for children with cancer and their families.

In total, she has raised over £5,000 for the three charities.

In the run up to Christmas, Julie and the team at Jules Convenience organised a socially distanced Santa visit, raffle, gifts for children and Julie also ran the Tatton Park 10km run. The store also delivered a tray of goodies including mince pies, sweets and beverages to each resident at the Haybridge Hall bungalows.

Jules Convenience normally holds several in-store events such as coffee mornings and bake sales to for its chosen charities but due to COVID-19 this has been put on hold.

Julie Kaur Duhra said: “Despite our fundraising plans for 2020 getting curtailed by the COVID pandemic, we didn’t let that stop us and we’ve found new and creative ways of supporting our chosen charities, many of which have lost a large chunk of their funding over the course of 2020.

“We’d like to thank everyone for all their continued support and generosity in helping these charities and hope they will continue to support independent retailers.”

