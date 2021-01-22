Flooding closes several Shrewsbury town centre roads and car parks

A main Shrewsbury town centre road is closed today along with a number of others and several car parks due to flooding in the town centre.



A road closed sign in Coleham Head which is closed following the deployment of flood defences.

The River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury at Welsh Bridge earlier this morning at 4.95m.

Smithfield Road is closed in both directions along with Coleham Head and Shrewsbury Bus Station at Raven Meadows.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge also remains closed to traffic following the deployment of flood defences.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “Our staff have been out patrolling overnight Thursday into Friday and will be out again tonight ensuring everyone’s safety.

“We have been out checking on vulnerable residents who could be impacted and have also moved a handful to shelter away from the water – they have all been given lateral flow coronavirus tests to guarantee their safety and that of others.

“We also want to thank the resilient Shropshire communities for coming together and helping each other out. People across the county have supported themselves and each other in difficult circumstances and we want to thank them.

An Environment Agency spokesperson added: “We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

3584 Shrewsbury SNT working in town centre dealing with flooding issues. Lots of traffic disruption with road closures. Please travel if it really is essential and keep out of floods #Respectthewater @ShropCouncil @ShrewsburyTC pic.twitter.com/lEEylbpaxX — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) January 22, 2021 Here’s some more shots of what we are dealing with today in Shrewsbury.



As you can see the water level is extremely deep and our teams are working around the clock to ensure your safety.



We are out and about in our communities helping those in need and giving shelter. pic.twitter.com/r6BnqXMCwF — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) January 22, 2021 Flood information: There is no access over the Porthill Bridge in the #Quarry and the @ShrewsburyTC‘s play park is flooded. Please take care and do not enter floodwaters. pic.twitter.com/VJpcziVgD2 — ShrewsburyTC (@ShrewsburyTC) January 22, 2021

Pedestrian Access

– Porthill Bridge

– Towpath closed from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

– Towpath closed from The Pig trough to West Midland Showground

– Towpath closed from New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Road Closures

– Smithfield Road (Both directions)

– Raven Meadows

– Roushill

– Chester Street/Cross Street

– Coleham Head

– Berwick Road

– Gravel Hill Lane

– Sydney Avenue

– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

– Old Coleham

– Victoria Avenue

– Williams Way

– Cressage to Eaton Constantine

– Atcham to Berwick Wharf

– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham



-️ The Wharfage

– Buildwas Road

– Dale End

– Lloyds Head (Coalford)

– The Lloyds

– Ferry Road

Buses

Shrewsbury Bus Station is closed at Raven Meadows with many services in and around the Shrewsbury and Telford areas affected. Arriva says that most services are suffering significant delays and diversions.



See the latest information from Arriva.

Trains

Due to heavy rain flooding the line between Shrewsbury and Pwllheli all lines are blocked. Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.

Car Parks

Shropshire Council car parks including Frankwell and St Julians are closed today.



In Ironbridge, The Wharfage and Dale End car parks are closed.

Shropshire Flood Situation

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Bewdley, Blackstone and Stourport

– River Severn at Bridgnorth

– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at Quatford

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Severn at Upper Arley

– River Teme at Ludlow

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– Lower Teme

– Upper Teme

– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– River Severn in Shropshire

– River Worfe

– Severn Vyrnwy confluence

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea



