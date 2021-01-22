2.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 22, 2021
Home News

Flooding closes several Shrewsbury town centre roads and car parks

By Chris Pritchard

A main Shrewsbury town centre road is closed today along with a number of others and several car parks due to flooding in the town centre.

A road closed sign in Coleham Head which is closed following the deployment of flood defences.
A road closed sign in Coleham Head which is closed following the deployment of flood defences.

The River Severn peaked in Shrewsbury at Welsh Bridge earlier this morning at 4.95m.

Smithfield Road is closed in both directions along with Coleham Head and Shrewsbury Bus Station at Raven Meadows.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge also remains closed to traffic following the deployment of flood defences.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “Our staff have been out patrolling overnight Thursday into Friday and will be out again tonight ensuring everyone’s safety.

“We have been out checking on vulnerable residents who could be impacted and have also moved a handful to shelter away from the water – they have all been given lateral flow coronavirus tests to guarantee their safety and that of others.

“We also want to thank the resilient Shropshire communities for coming together and helping each other out. People across the county have supported themselves and each other in difficult circumstances and we want to thank them.

An Environment Agency spokesperson added: “We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

Pedestrian Access

– Porthill Bridge
– Towpath closed from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir
– Towpath closed from The Pig trough to West Midland Showground
– Towpath closed from New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Road Closures

– Smithfield Road (Both directions)
– Raven Meadows
– Roushill
– Chester Street/Cross Street
– Coleham Head
– Berwick Road
– Gravel Hill Lane
– Sydney Avenue
– Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane
– Old Coleham
– Victoria Avenue
– Williams Way
– Cressage to Eaton Constantine
– Atcham to Berwick Wharf
– B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

-️ The Wharfage
– Buildwas Road
– Dale End
– Lloyds Head (Coalford)
– The Lloyds
– Ferry Road

Buses

Shrewsbury Bus Station is closed at Raven Meadows with many services in and around the Shrewsbury and Telford areas affected. Arriva says that most services are suffering significant delays and diversions.

See the latest information from Arriva.

Trains

Due to heavy rain flooding the line between Shrewsbury and Pwllheli all lines are blocked. Train services to and from these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes. 

Car Parks

Shropshire Council car parks including Frankwell and St Julians are closed today.

In Ironbridge, The Wharfage and Dale End car parks are closed.

Shropshire Flood Situation

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Severn at Bewdley, Blackstone and Stourport
– River Severn at Bridgnorth
– River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
– River Severn at Quatford
– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
– River Severn at Upper Arley
– River Teme at Ludlow
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– Lower Teme
– Upper Teme
– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
– River Severn in Shropshire
– River Worfe
– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

Five arrested after vehicle stopped on M54

Five men have been arrested after a vehicle was stopped at junction 4 on the M54 in Telford.
Read Article
A road closed sign in Coleham Head which is closed following the deployment of flood defences.

Flooding closes several Shrewsbury town centre roads and car parks

A main Shrewsbury town centre road is closed today along with a number of others and several car parks due to flooding in the town centre.
Read Article
A new ALDI store will be opening at Battlefield in Shrewsbury.

Aldi confirms plans to relocate its north Shrewsbury store

Aldi has today confirmed plans to relocate its Arlington Way store to a new site on land just off Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Roundabout.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round 3 Match Report: Southampton 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town can be proud of their valiant performance despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League Southampton.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town announce Matt Millar has returned to Australia

Shrewsbury Town has announced that Matt Millar has returned to Newcastle Jets and will not join on a permanent basis.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 3 Match Preview: Southampton V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup as well wishers continue to send their thoughts to Steve Cotterill.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce welcomes new ‘Skills for Jobs’ white paper

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s new ‘Skills for Jobs’ white paper for putting the needs of businesses at the heart of further education.
Read Article
Abigail Thomas, who recently joined Lanyon Bowdler’s residential property team

Shropshire property market “exceptionally busy”, say experts

The housing market in Shropshire was “exceptionally busy” in the second half of 2020 - and is likely to remain busy despite the strict Covid-19 restrictions.
Read Article
Andrew Bowcott of Ovenu Telford

Oven valeting boss responds to latest lockdown by repeating Severn Hospice takings pledge

A Shropshire businessman has responded to the third national lockdown by again offering to donate 10 percent of his takings to Severn Hospice.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kelda Wood MBE

Kelda Wood launches inspirational workshops online

An inspirational woman dedicated to helping people deal with life-changing illness or injury is taking her groundbreaking programme virtual.
Read Article

The Community Foundation for Shropshire launches lockdown appeal

The Community Foundation for Shropshire has launched a special appeal to raise funds to support vulnerable and isolated people and communities across the county during the third lockdown.
Read Article
Deryn Oliver

Shropshire voiceover artist wins Voice Over Actor of the Year award

A Shropshire voiceover artist has been announced as the Voice Over Actor of the Year 2020 in the global Corporate Livewire Awards.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jon King proposing the toast on Darwin's birthday

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival goes virtual for 2021

The DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival will go ahead in February despite the Covid-19 pandemic - but all events this year will be held online.
Read Article
Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sarah McLean - Vegetarian Food for Carnivores

Shrewsbury Trauma Nurse creates meat-free cook book

A Shrewsbury trauma nurse has created a new recipe book aimed at anyone wanting to enjoy traditional meals without the meat.
Read Article
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
2.6 ° C
4 °
1.1 °
81 %
3.2kmh
90 %
Fri
3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
2 °
Tue
3 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP