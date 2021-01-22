Five arrested after vehicle stopped on M54

Five men have been arrested after a vehicle was stopped at junction 4 on the M54 in Telford.

The arrests were made on Friday 15 January after a search of the vehicle saw a quantity of drugs seized.

Police say that further searches uncovered a large amount of cash, drugs and drugs paraphernalia indicative of drug dealing.

The men, aged from 17 to 48, have been released on police bail.

An investigation by Shropshire CID is now underway.

Detective Inspector John Weaver said: “The harm associated with drug dealing, including county lines drug dealing, is far reaching and we determined to disrupt the activity of those involved and help make our communities even safer.”

The activity is part of West Mercia Police’s Protect campaign which sees police and partners work together to tackle serious and organised crime.

