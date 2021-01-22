Aldi confirms plans to relocate its north Shrewsbury store

Aldi has today confirmed plans to relocate its Arlington Way store to a new site on land just off Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Roundabout.

A new ALDI store will be opening at Battlefield in Shrewsbury.

Aldi says its existing nearby store on Arlington Way is no longer fit for purpose due to changing customer habitats and expectations.

The modernisation plans would not only represent a multi-million-pound investment in Shrewsbury but would also protect jobs for Aldi’s existing staff and introduce 10 new full time and part time in-store, as well as further employment opportunities during construction and via the supply chain.

George Brown, Regional Property Director for Aldi, said: “After being a part of the local community for almost 29 years, we are delighted to announce our continued long-term investment in Shrewsbury.”

“Aldi’s existing store is too small and no longer fit for purpose for our loyal customers. More space is required to improve the customer experience and continue to deliver the high standards that our customers have come to expect.”



“We want to hear from local people before we submit a planning application in the coming weeks, and encourage residents to share their views using the freephone information line 0800 298 7040 or by emailing feedback@consultation-online.co.uk”



The new, larger food store would be designed to improve convenience with a more customer-focused layout to allow products to be found more easily with wider aisles and more natural lighting. More dedicated space for fresh British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an area especially for health and beauty products will all form part of the new-look store.

The new Aldi store will include many initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, such as all electricity used in store will be from renewable energy sources, four electric vehicle charging points with passive infrastructure for a further 18 and an on site heat recovery system which means the store is self heating.

