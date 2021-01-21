2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Storm Christoph: Flooding hits Shropshire following heavy rain and snow

By Chris Pritchard

Yesterday’s heavy rain and snow is causing travel disruption across Shropshire today with a number of roads closed, some train services suspended and flood warnings in place.

Flood defence barriers in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury during previous flooding

The A5 between Gobowen and the Five Crosses Island is closed in both directions due to flooding as is the A41 between Whitchurch and Tern Hill. The A483 is also closed between Llanymynech and Four Crosses. Further roads around the county are also reported to have flooding and standing water.

Motorists are being advised to take care and not drive through flood water. Yesterday five people were assisted from their vehicles after driving into floodwater on the A5 north of Gobowen. A man was also rescued from a vehicle by firefighters in Maesbrook.

All train services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are suspended in both directions following flooding on the line between Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Transport for Wales services are suspended between Shrewsbury and Chester and Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth.

For the latest information see Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway service pages.

Flood Defences Deployed

The Environment Agency has deployed flood defences in Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury and The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

Frankwell car park and St Julians Friars car park are both closed.

A peak on river levels is expected on Friday with levels remaining high for some days.

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at Pentre
– River Teme at Ludlow
– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Tanat at Llanyblodwel
– River Teme at Eardiston
– River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford
– River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

– River Severn in Shropshire
– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– Lower Teme
– Upper Teme
– River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Chris Pritchard
Flood defence barriers in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury during previous flooding

