Jail for man who left Telford teenager with life-changing injuries

A man has been sentenced to 18 years after a teenager was left with life-changing injuries in an attack in Telford.

Yasar Mehmood was jailed for his involvement in the attack. Photo: West Mercia Police

The incident happened in the early hours of 27 December 2019, when an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the back while he was in his vehicle in St Johns Street in Wellington.

Today, Yasar Mehmood, aged 34, of Arleston, was jailed for his involvement in the attack after he previously entered a guilty plea to commit section 18 assault at Stafford Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead was the officer in charge of the case.

She said: “We know this attack had a significant impact on the local community and I hope today’s sentence offers reassurance that police and the criminal justice system will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour in our communities.

“The victim in this attack has suffered considerable life-changing injuries that he will now have to live with for the rest of his life and I would like to pay tribute to him, and his family, who have worked with us throughout our investigation and helped us achieve this positive result.

“This was a challenging investigation and I am pleased with this sentence. It is only with the support of victims, their families and local communities that we can make sure those who are causing the most harm face the consequences of their actions. The support we receive is never anything we take for granted and are incredibly grateful for, it’s only by working together we can make sure those responsible for violent behaviour are jailed.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle street violence involving knives, there is no reason anyone should be in possession of a weapon on the street and we have teams working diligently to identify those who are carrying a knife as well as those involved in serious and organised crime.”

