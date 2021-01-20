New walk-through COVID-19 testing facility to open in Ludlow

A new walk-through COVID-19 testing facility for those with symptoms is to open in Ludlow this Thursday.

The site at Smithfield Car Park in Ludlow will be open from 8am until 8pm seven days a week and is situated where it is easily accessible without a car.

Those who do travel by car are being encouraged to park in the Galdeford Car Park and walk to the site.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the centre.

Testing is available for anyone who has one of the main of COVID-19 symptoms, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell.

People are also being encouraged to consider getting tested as a precaution if they have any of the following less common symptoms:



– Shortness of breath

– Headaches

– Aches and pains

– Feeling very tired for no good reason

– Sore throat

– Runny nose

– Sneezing

– Sometimes ‘tummy ache’ in children.

Tests can be booked online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119. People can use the option of “my council has asked me to book a test” if they have the less common symptoms. All appointments must be pre-booked.

Supporting Shropshire Live...