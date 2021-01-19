Police seek dog owner following attack in Telford

Police are seeking the owner of Pitbull dog after it attacked another dog in Telford.

Investigating officers say the attack happened at around 1pm on Monday 11 January when a woman was walking her dog in Woodside.

The agitated Pitbull approached her and bit her dog. Due to the dogs state the woman was fearful it would attack her.

The Pitbull, which had black and white markings similar to a dalmatian, appeared to be on its own without anyone in control of it.

Anyone who knows who the dog belongs to or has information about its whereabouts is asked to get in contact with West Mercia Police via www.westmercia.police.uk or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

