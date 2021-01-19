Flooding closes A41 between Prees Heath and Tern Hill

The A41 is this morning closed from Prees Heath to Tern Hill, due to flooding.

Traffic is being diverted onto the A53 at Tern Hill to Battlefield, then up the A49 to Prees Heath and vice versa.

Shropshire Council says the road is likely to be closed for several hours.

Shrewsbury Car Parking

In Shrewsbury, Frankwell Main and Riverside car parks are closing by 11am as the River Severn rises following heavy rain. The exit from Frankwell Main is not available as flood defences are in operation.

St. Julian’s Friars car park is open today but no overnight parking is available. Drivers are being advised they may need to move their vehicle at short notice.

Weather Warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Shropshire today with spells of prolonged and heavy rain leading to flooding and disruption to travel in places.

