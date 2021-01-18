Woman assaulted by cyclist in Ironbridge

A woman was assaulted by a cyclist in Ironbridge at the weekend after she requested he slow down and cycle with more consideration.

The incident happened around 11.30am on Saturday on The Lloyds in Ironbridge.

Police say the cyclist pushed the woman to the ground and punched her.

The cyclist is described as a white male, approximately 60 years old with grey hair and a grey beard.

He was wearing a black full cycle suit and riding a black bike with lime green brake cables.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police online quoting reference 00196_I_16012021.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

