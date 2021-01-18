Coronavirus: Further vaccination centres for Shrewsbury and Ludlow

Two new vaccination centres are due to open in Shrewsbury and Ludlow, alongside the already operational centres at the Royal Shrewsbury and Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt in Gobowen.

The centres will begin the delivery of the vaccines in early February, with a further centre located in north Shropshire set to open later in February.

Additionally, more GP surgeries are working together to roll out local vaccinations services to their patients over the next few weeks.

Vaccinations are also being carried out separately at care homes in Shropshire, with the aim of getting all care home residents and staff vaccinated by the end of January.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“I know this news will be welcomed by people across Shropshire. This is by far the most ambitious public health initiative the county has ever seen, and we will be able to confirm the exact locations of these sites soon.

“As a council, we have been supporting our NHS colleagues over the last months with the infrastructure and planning to deliver the vaccine in our hospital hubs, local GP-led services and care homes, at the same time as providing care in the community to those people who have received their vaccination.

“Every single person involved in the vaccination process, from the clinicians giving it, to the volunteers who will keep vaccination sites safe, has a hugely significant role to play.

“After a challenging year, the vaccine is offering all of us hope. However, we must keep doing all the things designed to keep us and others safe – Stay at Home, wash your hands and wear face coverings.

In a joint statement local Shropshire Councillors Andy Boddington, Tracey Huffer, Richard Huffer and Vivienne Parry said:

“We are very pleased that Ludlow has been chosen for one of Shropshire’s vaccination centres.

“A lot of planning is going into this and everyone is working tirelessly to set up a safe and well-run vaccination site. We know many local residents will be keen to get their jab and we look forward to seeing the first eligible patients through the doors in the coming weeks.

“Local GP practices will also be proving vaccinations at their surgeries and through home visits to those who are housebound.”

