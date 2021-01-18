9.6 C
Coronavirus: Further vaccination centres for Shrewsbury and Ludlow

By Shropshire Live

Two new vaccination centres are due to open in Shrewsbury and Ludlow, alongside the already operational centres at the Royal Shrewsbury and Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt in Gobowen.

The centres will begin the delivery of the vaccines in early February, with a further centre located in north Shropshire set to open later in February.

Additionally, more GP surgeries are working together to roll out local vaccinations services to their patients over the next few weeks.

Vaccinations are also being carried out separately at care homes in Shropshire, with the aim of getting all care home residents and staff vaccinated by the end of January.

Dean Carroll,  Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“I know this news will be welcomed by people across Shropshire. This is by far the most ambitious public health initiative the county has ever seen, and we will be able to confirm the exact locations of these sites soon.

“As a council, we have been supporting our NHS colleagues over the last months with the infrastructure and planning to deliver the vaccine in our hospital hubs, local GP-led services and care homes, at the same time as providing care in the community to those people who have received their vaccination.

“Every single person involved in the vaccination process, from the clinicians giving it, to the volunteers who will keep vaccination sites safe, has a hugely significant role to play.

“After a challenging year, the vaccine is offering all of us hope. However, we must keep doing all the things designed to keep us and others safe – Stay at Home, wash your hands and wear face coverings.

In a joint statement local Shropshire Councillors Andy Boddington, Tracey Huffer, Richard Huffer and Vivienne Parry said:

“We are very pleased that Ludlow has been chosen for one of Shropshire’s vaccination centres.

“A lot of planning is going into this and everyone is working tirelessly to set up a safe and well-run vaccination site. We know many local residents will be keen to get their jab and we look forward to seeing the first eligible patients through the doors in the coming weeks.

“Local GP practices will also be proving vaccinations at their surgeries and through home visits to those who are housebound.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Police are seeking the owner of the dog.

Police seek dog owner following attack in Telford

Police are seeking the owner of pitbull dog after it attacked another dog in Telford.
Read Article

Flooding closes A41 between Prees Heath and Tern Hill

The A41 is this morning closed from Prees Heath to Tern Hill, due to flooding.
Read Article

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town announce Matt Millar has returned to Australia

Shrewsbury Town has announced that Matt Millar has returned to Newcastle Jets and will not join on a permanent basis.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 3 Match Preview: Southampton V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup as well wishers continue to send their thoughts to Steve Cotterill.
Read Article

Footballers who have represented Shrewsbury Town and Southampton

As Shrewsbury Town prepare for their rearranged FA Cup clash against Southampton on Tuesday night, Ryan Hillback profiles footballers who have represented both clubs.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber calls on Chancellor to help cash-strapped companies

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to provide more financial support to businesses facing a bleak future from the debilitating squeeze of coronavirus restrictions.
Read Article

Shropshire manufacturers urged to have their say on life after Brexit

Small to medium-sized (SME) manufacturers in Shropshire are being encouraged to have their say on trading beyond Brexit as part of the latest Manufacturing Barometer.
Read Article
Cornovii Homes

Morris Property wins £4.4m contract to build Frith Close in Shrewsbury

Cornovii Homes, Shropshire’s council-owned housing company, has awarded Morris Property a £4.4 million contract to build a new housing development in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Andrew and Natasha Whitman

Shropshire hotel provides perfect wedding day despite the pandemic

Newlyweds Natasha and Andrew Whitman say the Covid-19 pandemic did not spoil their dream day in December – thanks in no small part to staff at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Sarah McLean - Vegetarian Food for Carnivores

Shrewsbury Trauma Nurse creates meat-free cook book

A Shrewsbury trauma nurse has created a new recipe book aimed at anyone wanting to enjoy traditional meals without the meat.
Read Article
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
