Police appeal for help to find missing Albrighton man

Police are appealing for help to locate missing Thiraviyam Arulanantham from Albrighton.

Thiraviyam Arulanantham

The 37-year-old, who also goes by the name Justin, was last seen on Albrighton Business Park on 29 December at around 9.30am.

He is around 5ft 4ins, of a slim build with dark hair and was last seen wearing a hat, shorts, flip flops and a jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 117i of 29 December or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, information can be provided through the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.

