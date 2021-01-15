0.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News

Police appeal for help to find missing Albrighton man

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for help to locate missing Thiraviyam Arulanantham from Albrighton.

Thiraviyam Arulanantham
Thiraviyam Arulanantham

The 37-year-old, who also goes by the name Justin, was last seen on Albrighton Business Park on 29 December at around 9.30am.

He is around 5ft 4ins, of a slim build with dark hair and was last seen wearing a hat, shorts, flip flops and a jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 117i of 29 December or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, information can be provided through the Tell Us About section of the West Mercia Police website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

More than 1100 cannabis plants were recovered during raids at three properties in Telford

Hundreds of cannabis plants seized by police in Telford

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized by police after a warrant was carried out at premises in Telford.
Read Article
Daniel Berry

Body found believed to be missing Ludlow Man

A body recovered from the River Teme is believed to be missing Daniel Berry from Ludlow.
Read Article
Pictured from left, Deputy Mayor of Great Dawley Councillor Ian Preece and the Mayor of Great Dawley Councillor Stefan Heighway.

Exciting development underway in Dawley

Work is underway on an exciting development which will provide Dawley with a much-needed new facility.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town announce that Jan Zamburek has returned to Brentford

Czech midfielder Jan Zamburek has returned to Championship side Brentford after Shrewsbury Town terminated his loan agreement.
Read Article

Several Shrewsbury Town players and staff members test positive for Covid-19

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today confirmed that several members of the Town squad and first team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article

In Profile: Shrewsbury Town loanee Matthew Pennington

Shrewsbury Town signalled their intent with the capture of Matthew Pennington. We profile the defender.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Schneider Electric UK trio Filipe Tavares, Sam Kavanagh and Martin Stanton at Telford College

Management and leadership training for Schneider Electric trio

Telford College is helping a group of senior staff members from Schneider Electric UK to improve their management and leadership skills.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

AceOn back Prince Charles’ new Earth Charter

Energy storage and battery pioneer AceOn has thrown its weight behind a new campaign by Prince Charles to build a sustainable future for the planet.
Read Article

Shropshire hauliers urged to check rules before leaving the UK

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is urging haulage companies to ensure their staff are Covid tested before trying to leave the UK – to avoid potentially costly delays.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Andrew and Natasha Whitman

Shropshire hotel provides perfect wedding day despite the pandemic

Newlyweds Natasha and Andrew Whitman say the Covid-19 pandemic did not spoil their dream day in December – thanks in no small part to staff at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Landau’s Chief Executive Sonia Roberts celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary with the publication of an inspirational book.

Shropshire charity marks 25 years with inspirational new book

A Shropshire charity which has been instrumental in changing the lives of thousands of people living with learning disabilities is celebrating 25 successful years with the publication of an inspirational new book.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
0.3 ° C
1 °
0 °
86 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Fri
1 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
10 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP